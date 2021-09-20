BROWN, RAYMOND S.

Raymond S. Brown, 80, of Cape May, NJ beloved husband of Betty Ann passed away on September 18, 2021, peacefully at home. Ray was born in Norristown, PA on April 9, 1941, son of the late Anna May Brown and Raymond A. Brown. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy (Reichner) brothers James and Lawrence (Brown).After high school, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1966. He was a proud veteran and honored to have served his country. Before retiring in 2018, Ray was self-employed and ran Ray Brown’s Pumps and Wells for many years. He then spent 25 years as Security for the Lower Cape May Regional High school.Ray loved his family with all his heart and enjoyed spending time with them especially his grandchildren and great grand children. Besides his wife Betty Ann of 57 years, he is survived by his sons Scott (Kathy) Kenneth Brown. Grandchildren Heather, Shelby (Nick) Rambo, Allie, Matthew, Jackson and his great grand children, Landon, Elizabeth and Maicie. He was extremely proud of his family. Ray is also survived by his brothers David, Gerald, John and sister Mary (Sokorai) and many nieces and nephews.Ray was a hard-working man who was always ready to lend a hand. He enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, setting up and playing with his model trains. He liked to watch TV, spend time with his dog, and root for the Eagles, Phillies and Nascar.Ray was a volunteer firefighter from the mid-1960s with Town bank Volunteer Fire Company. His favorite part was dressing up as Santa for the Christmas party for over 30 years. Ray worked up the ranks to become Chief (13 years as Chief) of which he served as an active member for 58 years and as commissioner for 40 years. He was the longest active member in the organization’s history. He was the President and one of the Founders of the Lower Township Bureau of Fire Safety. He was a lifetime member of the New Jersey State Fire Chiefs Association, Cape May County Association, International Association of Fire Chiefs, New Jersey Volunteer Fire Chiefs Association, Town bank Volunteer Fire Department, Cape May VFW post 386, member of Cape Island Masonic Lodge #30, member of the Villas Fishing Club, Honorary member of Lewes, Delaware Fire Company and a member of the American Legion.Funeral services will be held Saturday (September 25th) at 11 a.m. at Town bank Volunteer Fire Department. Burial will be private. Friends may visit with his family on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Town bank Volunteer Fire Department: 224 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
