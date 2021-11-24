NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Walter R. Statkiewicz, Jr., age 71 of Lewes, DE., passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Walter was a master chef volunteering with many organizations, and loved singing and gardening, but more-so he loved his mother Florence and his dog Brutus. Walter had an extensive education and successful career in Project Management for national defense, and received many high-ranking acknowledgements and awards for his work. Walter is survived by his mother Florence, sister Sharon (Joseph) Sciuto, cousins, nieces and nephews.A mass of Christian burial will be held 11am on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May. A visitation will be held from 6pm – 8pm on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of WALTER STATKIEWICZ, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.