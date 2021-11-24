Walter R. Statkiewicz, Jr., age 71 of Lewes, DE., passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Walter was a master chef volunteering with many organizations, and loved singing and gardening, but more-so he loved his mother Florence and his dog Brutus. Walter had an extensive education and successful career in Project Management for national defense, and received many high-ranking acknowledgements and awards for his work. Walter is survived by his mother Florence, sister Sharon (Joseph) Sciuto, cousins, nieces and nephews.A mass of Christian burial will be held 11am on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May. A visitation will be held from 6pm – 8pm on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Inside Delsea Drive Home
- Chick-fil-A Rumors Unfounded
- Murphy Announces $75M for Schools
- Daylight Fireball May Have Dropped Rocks in Court House
- Domino’s Pizza 1st in Line for Route 9 Building
- Lower Resident Seeks Help with ‘Aggressive’ Coyotes
- Indictments Filed Nov. 16
- Demolitions Proceed on Pacific Avenue
- N. Wildwood OKs Bubba’s Liquor Store License Transfer
- W. Wildwood Police Officer Faces Burglary, Other Charges, Prosecutor Says
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Can someone versed in the Faulkner Act explain to Councilwoman Sheehan she is not the City Manager and should not be involved in Budget Meetings with Department Heads.
- Cape May - As a response to the Spouter about the Elmira street lot....Do you watch city council meetings??? The parking spots are happening! You are just ignorant to the facts....
- Court House - All residents of Cape May County should read An Island Out of Time. All about Smith Island in the Chesapeake, and how the rising seas are claiming it. It's coming.
- Wildwood - OK, enough of how much our Police Chief is making. He doesn't care and he is not giving it back. Here is what I want to know. I see endless pictures of big box store shoppers dressed in...
- Stone Harbor - I have to admit I wasn’t laughing when I wrote the spout about rising taxes, and sky high increase in beach tag fees. A quick FYI, this past season was the most profitable beach tag revenue in years...