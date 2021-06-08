WEINBERGER, JEROME A.

Jerome (Jerry) A. Weinberger (79), of San Jose, CA, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021 after a brief illness.Jerry was born on February 12, 1942 in San Francisco, CA and was raised in Wildwood, NJ. He was a graduate of the Wildwood High School Class of 1959. He served in the US Army, and went on to work 40+ years as an aerospace engineer for GE/Lockheed Martin.Jerry is survived by his sister, Elaine (CA); his loving daughters, Kimberly Weinberger (Salt Lake City, UT) and Kristi Singer (Henderson, NV); his five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Sydney Baisch, MacKenzie Machado, Shelby Hedges, Griffin Hedges and Dominic Singer; as well as three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many friends and extended family members, especially his cousin Susan Fox Hirschmann of North Wildwood, NJ, and his dear friend Amy Laden of Mountain View, CA.

