WEINBERGER, JEROME A.

Jerome (Jerry) A. Weinberger (79), of San Jose, CA, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021 after a brief illness.Jerry was born on February 12, 1942 in San Francisco, CA and was raised in Wildwood, NJ. He was a graduate of the Wildwood High School Class of 1959. He served in the US Army, and went on to work 40+ years as an aerospace engineer for GE/Lockheed Martin.Jerry is survived by his sister, Elaine (CA); his loving daughters, Kimberly Weinberger (Salt Lake City, UT) and Kristi Singer (Henderson, NV); his five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Sydney Baisch, MacKenzie Machado, Shelby Hedges, Griffin Hedges and Dominic Singer; as well as three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many friends and extended family members, especially his cousin Susan Fox Hirschmann of North Wildwood, NJ, and his dear friend Amy Laden of Mountain View, CA.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Villas Man Charged in Woman's Drug-induced Death; 2nd Suspect Sought
- Zoo Welcomes New Cotton-topped Tamarin Twins
- Latest Request to Overturn Murder Conviction Denied
- Investigators Probe Wildwood Shooting; 1 Arrested
- Indictments Filed June 1
- Suspect Sought After Boardwalk Assault
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests March 2021
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests May 24-30, 2021
- 2 Sought in Connection with Crest Police Investigation
- Woodbine Woman Dies from Covid; CMCo Averaging 3 New Cases Per Day
Videos
- Villas - I find it so sad that some spouters have such low expectations for our young people today. Don’t give them money might spend it wrong, if that’s the message you want to send that is what you get....
- Stone Harbor - We need another ice cream parlor in Stone Harbor because I am getting tired of waiting in long lines with our Stone Harbor sweatshirts on.
- Wildwood - As if Pacific Avenue needs parking more than it needs a small business in a historic building that brings money into town. Once that historic building is demolished, it’s gone forever. Plus, J1...
- Seaville - Can campgrounds list their trailers as Airbnb rentals ? I’ve been noticing it a lot lately in a certain campground that I stay at for the season. These are not family members or owners but complete...
- Upper Township - I love not collecting unemployment and having a full time career. I'm paid salary. I have multiple benefits including medical, dental,vision,prescription,stocks,retirement,life insurance. My job...