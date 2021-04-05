NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Wayne Grosso, age 64 of Woodbine, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He worked as a CDL truck driver, class A, for Action Supply. He is predeceased by his parents Francis and Dolores Grosso, and brother Francis. He is survived by his children Gina Kalin, Lisa Grosso and Angela Grosso, grandchildren Destyn, JaNaye, Allen, Giovanni, Janessa, Makya, Camron, Carmelo, and Azareya, brother Richard (Jessica) Grosso, sister Donna (Ken) Moore, dog Sofia, and ex-wife Jean Grosso. Information for a memorial service at Lighthouse Church will be available at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com at a later time.

