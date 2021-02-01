William Thor Carlsen, 69, of Ocean View, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 30, 2021 with his family by his side. Born in Ayer, MA he was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, NJ class of 1969. He was a Union Carpenter for 25 years before his retirement in 1999. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, fishing and golf. He was a big supporter of organ transplantation and was the organizer of Cape/Atlantic Transplant Support Group. Surviving are his wife of 39 years Patricia Carlsen, his children: Lindsay and Evan Carlsen. Also surviving are a brother: Robert Carlsen, sisters: Joyce Ann Carlsen and Gale Bromberger. A walk through visitation with the family (with Covid restrictions) will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10 until 11 o‘clock with a Memorial Service being offered at 11 o’clock. The service will be livestreamed on his page on the funeral home website. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gift of Life, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19123. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfunerahome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May MVC Facility to be Closed Jan. 30
- VA Medical Center to Hold Covid Vaccination Event
- Blaze Erupts on OC Boardwalk
- Former St. Ann Rectory, School Sold to BG Capital
- Indictments Filed Jan. 26
- LCMR Field House to Serve as County’s 2nd Covid Vaccination Site
- Gillian's Wonderland Pier Faces Potential Auction
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 28 New Cases Reported
- Avalon Community Center Becomes Covid Vaccination Site
- Winter Storm Watch Issued for CMCo
Videos
- North Wildwood - Before any talk of beach fees we need to have a TAXPAYER REFERENDUM of merging the 4 towns on the island of Wildwood. We have 4 police chiefs, 3 fire chiefs, 3 school superintendents, etc. This...
- Villas - I want to thank the two men in the Villas who are always on Mowery Ave.in the Villas picking all the trash along the busy and dangerous strech of road.If it wasnt for you two guys the Mowery Ave.,,...
- Villas - Something occured to me the other day while reading a forum page of facebook about unemployment. Seems alot of people are getting denied for fraud. Anyone remember back in December 2020 the 30+...
- Stone Harbor - President Biden is reaching out to Senate republicans to talk about their plan to not provide stimulus money to people who earn over 150,000 per year. I sincerely hope this is the way forward in the...
- Avalon - We love the Herald !! Mark Twain said that politicians are like diapers. They should be changed regularly. For the same reasons. Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR, then we see who...