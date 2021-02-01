carlsen

William Thor Carlsen, 69, of Ocean View, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 30, 2021 with his family by his side. Born in Ayer, MA he was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, NJ class of 1969. He was a Union Carpenter for 25 years before his retirement in 1999. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, fishing and golf. He was a big supporter of organ transplantation and was the organizer of Cape/Atlantic Transplant Support Group. Surviving are his wife of 39 years Patricia Carlsen, his children: Lindsay and Evan Carlsen. Also surviving are a brother: Robert Carlsen, sisters: Joyce Ann Carlsen and Gale Bromberger. A walk through visitation with the family (with Covid restrictions) will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10 until 11 o‘clock with a Memorial Service being offered at 11 o’clock. The service will be livestreamed on his page on the funeral home website. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gift of Life, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19123. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfunerahome.com

