TURKALY, DAWN E.

Dawn E. Turkaly, age 63, a life-long resident of Villas, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Dawn was born in Middle Township to the late John and Roberta Ann (nee Smith) Mathis. She graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, Class of 1976 and worked in food services for the Lower Cape May Regional High School for 16 years. She enjoyed doing crafts and was an excellent cook. Dawn is predeceased by her parents, her brother Carl and sister Terri. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 45 years, Mark A Turkaly, Sr., her children Mark A. Turkaly, Jr and Christopher (Jamie) Turkaly, her 7 Grandchildren Kaylee, Brandon, Ryan, Christopher, Katherine, Evan and Nicholasm, Great Granddaughter Cora, her siblings Jack (Jackie) Mathis, Karen Mathis, Brenda Duley and Robert Mathis and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the Spring; contributions can be made in Dawns memory to the Hope Autism Foundation, 5 Lyons Mall, Box 122, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

