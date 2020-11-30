PATRICKIS, GEORGE A.

George A. Patrickis, age 89, of Villas, and formerly of Burlington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. George served in the Army during the Korean War and was a foreman for the Rohm – Haas Corporation in Bristol, PA and was also a bartender at Layre’s Dutch Kitchen, Villas, NJ. He also enjoyed spending time with his family on the beach, horse racing, the stock market and music. George is predeceased by his beloved wife Marie “Mitzi” and his parents; Antonis and Ellie Patrickis and left to cherish his memory are his children; Walter Patrickis, Colleen Patrickis-Kates, Peggy (Jonathan) Spradlin and Anna Marie Patrickis, and 2 Grandchildren; Hannah and Jaxon Kates. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association, 425 Eagle Rock Ave #203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Services will be private and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

