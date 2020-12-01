TWEED, DAVID BRIAN

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

David Brian Tweed, 52, of Oxford, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020. David was born in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to Joan and Donald E. Tweed. He received an associates degree in information technology and worked in the technology field for 30 years. On April 18,1992 he married Tracy (Umphenour) Tweed. David and Tracy shared two children, Lauren and Jared, to whom he was a wonderful and loving father.David enjoyed cheering on his son at football, and supporting his daughter at cheerleading. He also enjoyed campfires surrounded by his friends and family. He recently joined Oxford Cornhole league where he was able to reconnect with local friends and share a passion for the game with his son.David and Tracy met in 1990 in Cape May Court House, NJ and a short three months later moved together to Avenel, New Jersey to further his career. After two years, they married and relocated to Pennsylvania where they bought their first home in Fairless Hills and started their family.David is survived by his wife, Tracy, his kids, Lauren and Jared, his parents, Joan and Donald, his sister, Darlene, and his aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.Online Condolences may be made atwww.elcollinsfuneralhome.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.