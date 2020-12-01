TWEED, DAVID BRIAN

David Brian Tweed, 52, of Oxford, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020. David was born in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to Joan and Donald E. Tweed. He received an associates degree in information technology and worked in the technology field for 30 years. On April 18,1992 he married Tracy (Umphenour) Tweed. David and Tracy shared two children, Lauren and Jared, to whom he was a wonderful and loving father.David enjoyed cheering on his son at football, and supporting his daughter at cheerleading. He also enjoyed campfires surrounded by his friends and family. He recently joined Oxford Cornhole league where he was able to reconnect with local friends and share a passion for the game with his son.David and Tracy met in 1990 in Cape May Court House, NJ and a short three months later moved together to Avenel, New Jersey to further his career. After two years, they married and relocated to Pennsylvania where they bought their first home in Fairless Hills and started their family.David is survived by his wife, Tracy, his kids, Lauren and Jared, his parents, Joan and Donald, his sister, Darlene, and his aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.Online Condolences may be made atwww.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
