RHODES, KATHLYNE BROCKMAN

Kathlyne Brockman Rhodes, 82, of Stone Harbor, NJ & Naples, FL, peacefully passed away on July 22nd, 2021 with her love, Scott D. Philbrook at her side.Kathy was born on April 2 nd, 1939 to Stanley Charles & Catherine Smith Brockman in Philadelphia, PA. After Kathy graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1957, she joined the Women’s Army Corp (WAC) where she was crowned Army Queen in 1959 at the Armed Forces Day Celebration. One of her proudest accomplishments was scoring 60 points in a basketball game during the 1960 season, which set the first Army sports record of all time (including men).In 1959, she met (LT) Edward Francis Rhodes at Governors Island, New York City, NY. Kathy and Ed married in 1960 and went on to have seven beautiful children, thirteen amazing grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren; Kathryn (Kelly) Smith Rhodes-Jensen (Gregg, Megan, Rachael, Grant), Timothy (Tim) Edward Rhodes (Elizabeth, Nicole & Caitlyn), Elizabeth Brodie Rhodes, Sean Patrick Rhodes (Dakota & Amanda), Kevin O’Brien Rhodes (Andrea, Summer, KJ, & Tommy), Courtney Brigid Rhodes-Kiel (Kevin), and Regan Sarah Rhodes (Angie, Ella & River).She traveled the world and was stationed in Germany, Korea, Hawaii, and many more places in-between! She was a collector of décor and kept something special from each of her adventures as memories. Kathy was stylish, she loved music, dancing, skiing, volleyball, traveling, the beach, sharing her beloved interest in reading spy novels, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Phillies, and College Basketball. Kathy had a true love for adventures, where she spent half of the year at the beach (Stone Harbor, NJ & Naples, FL) and the other half in the mountains (Lincoln, NH). In her 19 years of working in the hospitality industry, she spent many of those years in New Hampshire at Loon Mountain where she met Scott. She was a Legend, and they called her the “Mayor of Loon”. Her true passion in life was watching her children and grandchildren play sports! She was, “THE PARTY” and could meet anyone/anywhere and have some connection to a place, a face, or a time.Kathy was predeceased by Stanley (Poppop), Catherine, Pauline (Stepmother), Stanley (Buck), Charles (Chuck), Margaret (Peggy), Brodie (our beloved guardian angel, Kathy’s baby). She is survived by Scott, Ed, sisters: Joni, Bernadette (Bonesy), Patty, sisters-in-law: Betty-Jane, Anne, children: Kelly, Tim, Sean, Kevin, Courtney, Regan and many loving nieces and nephews. We love you KBR, forever!Services will be held at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Catholic Church (252 50th St, Avalon, NJ 08202) on Friday, August 13 th at 11am EST. Following Mass, we encourage friends and families to attend her celebration of life in Stone Harbor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/www.radzieta.com
