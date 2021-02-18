TYBURSKI, PAUL E.

Paul E. Tyburski, 71, of Rio Grande, NJ, peacefully passed away on February 17, 2021.Paul (born 04/05/1949) was the oldest of 3 brothers born to Edward and Berneeda Tyburski of Kearny, NJ. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara Hills Tyburski, and their son, Christopher and his partner, Necole Jadick.Paul married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1971 in the chapel at their alma mater, Seton Hall University, where they both graduated with their Bachelor’s degrees. Once they settled into their adopted hometown of Nutley, NJ, Paul started his career as a lifelong educator at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, NJ. After a few years, he transferred to his professional home in the Springfield Public School District where he had a distinguished career. Paul taught Mathematics for several years before becoming a pioneer in computer education. As the first Technology Coordinator in the Springfield schools, Paul helped bring computers into every school in the district and developed the curriculum that would launch hundreds of children into the information age. Paul earned his Master’s degree in 1996 from Long Island University and was awarded the Governor's Teacher of the Year Award during his tenure in Springfield. He retired in 2005 after teaching for 32 years.In retirement, Paul became active in the Bumper “T” Caring Clowns program, volunteering as his alter ego, Dr. Sunny. Paul and Barbara, aka Dr. Buttons and Bows, visited the sick and infirmed in Cape Regional Medical Center, livening spirits, and spreading cheer. Paul also became a trainer in the program, helping new clowns “earn their bright red noses” to spread the love far and wide.Always an entrepreneurial spirit, at various points in his life, Paul was also a home painter, a professional wedding photographer, and even a magician. Paul found his final home at The Gatherings at Cape May in 2011, where he also spent several years as the social director for the community.Paul’s favorite color was yellow, no doubt because he spent his life trying to bring a little sunshine to everyone around him. Paul was quick to remind everyone that “timing in life is everything”. His family hopes that, at this time, his friends and loved ones will remember him for his smile, which is exactly what he always wanted.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Seton Hall Preparatory School, 120 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, NJ, 07052 or at their website shp.org/giving.Viewing will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Entombment will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- State ABC May Revoke Wildwood Restaurant’s Liquor License for Covid Violations
- Hotel, Motel Group Opposes Beach Tags in Wildwood Towns
- Information into Whitesboro Shooting Sought
- Carjacking Investigation Leads to Drug Arrests
- Indictments Filed Feb. 9
- Flames Engulf Vehicle on Crest Beach
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Jan. 18-24, 2021
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Jan. 25-31, 2021
- County Reports 25 New Covid Cases
- County Reports 37 New Covid Cases
Videos
- Townbank - So apparently Governor Cuomo of New York is under investigation by the Department of Justice, and the FBI for lying about the number of deaths caused by his coronavirus policies. If history is any...
- Villas - I agree with the Spouter and vote for the new Lower Township Manager ,and the Mayor of Lower,to start a no tolerance law,and no more warnings about the enforcement of dirt bikes and quads,that have...
- Dennis Township - Here's a hint to the NY Democratic lawmakers that are alledgedly being threatened by Mr Cuomo, if you are in the conversation ,you can record it without informing the other party.
- Cape May Court House - Why don't our smart Freeholders get Cape Regional Hospital and open the Wildwood Convention Center to get a Mega site for Cape May County residents for the vaccine.Atlantic Care & Virtua has...
- Cape May Court House - Does anyone know where the vaccination locations are for Cape May, Wildwood and Ocean City ?