NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIGGIONE, BARBARA JEAN (née Costanza), 72, of Ocean City, December 3, 2021. She was a retired teacher.

To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA RIGGIONE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.