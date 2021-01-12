NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Margaret “Margie” S. Brooks, age 87 of Wildwood, NJ passed away on Thursday December 31, 2020. Margie was born in Philadelphia and a longtime resident of Wildwood. She had worked as an Office Manager for Chris Henderson Realty in Wildwood for 28 years. Margie was a past president of Lower Twp Rotary, and she enjoyed dancing and music, ceramics and art.She is predeceased by her brothers William Newns, James Newns, and Robert Newns, grandsons Michael and Donald III, and granddaughter Rachel. Margie is survived by her children Donald B. Buck Jr., Ronald O. Buck Sr., Margaret “Peg” S. (Buck) Linz, Kim Henderson, Ed Brooks and Stephen Brooks, 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Contributions in memory of Margie can be made to the Lower Twp. Rotary, PO Box 736, N. Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

