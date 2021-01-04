GANNON, DOROTHY

It is with heavy hearts we announce that on December 28, 2020 we said goodbye to Dorothy Ann (McCardell) Gannon. Born in Lancaster County Pennsylvania and raised in Quarryville, PA. She was the wife of William Gannon who predeceased her on December 3, 2020. They were happily married for 58 years and they lived in Wildwood, New Jersey. Both deaths were non-Covid related.A graduate of Solanco High School, Dotty worked as a sales clerk at Watt & Shand in Lancaster, PA and later married and moved to Wildwood, New Jersey. She and her husband Bill owned and operated the Premiere Motel for 50 years. Dotty’s many services to her town included ; Being a Member of the Wildwood Civic Club, Chaired Wildwood City parks revitalization and spearheaded Project Pride, a beautification program for the Bicentennial. She also served on the Zoning board for Wildwood for many years.Dotty loved to cook, bake, garden,bird watch,shop and go to Flea Markets. But spending time with her family was the most important thing to her.Dotty will be missed by her many close friends whom she loved dearly.Heaven gained an Angel but the world lost a beloved,caring,kindhearted person. Dotty loved the Lord and dedicated her life to her family. Dotty is survived by her son William Gannon and his wife Chris,her daughter Beth and husband Tim. Six grandchildren; Sean Gannon and his wife Alyssa, Shel Gannon and her partner Wesley, Dylan and his wife Emily, Grace, Timothy and Matthew Owen. Her three great grandchildren; Olivia, Joplyn and Freya.Dotty’s family are mourning their loss and planning a celebration of Bill and Dotty’s life this coming Spring/Summer.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crest Community Church More Than Enough Food Pantry 5901 Pacific Avenue Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 310-seat Restaurant Proposed for Avalon Dunes
- Pennsylvania Man Found Dead on Avalon Beach
- N. Wildwood Bar Accused of Violating Covid Orders Faces 66-day Liquor License Suspension, AG Announces
- Increase in Food Assistance Benefits for SNAP Recipients Expected
- Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Villas Residence
- Dennisville Bank Was Robbed Dec. 30
- 1 Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Wins $272,623 in Rio Grande
- County Loses 4 to Covid; 101 New Cases Reported in 2-day Total
- Crest Man Faces Drug, Weapons Charges After Arrest in Wildwood
- Blaze Caused by Fireworks Yields Roughly $5,000 in Damages to N. Wildwood Home
Videos
- Wildwood - I think it is long over due that Wildwood does some beautification of the Wildwood Board Walk. It looks the same as it did 40 years ago. You go to Ocean NJ or Ocean City Maryland and their walk is...
- Avalon - A Lower Township Spouter "KNOWS" that Cape May County is being infiltrated by "Liberal nut cases and brainwashed Democrats". The Spouter is right. So watch out! We're coming...
- Villas - Funny the President is doing what he accused the Democrats of doing ! He finally found election fraud. But he is the one doing it . Impeachment now !!!!!!!!!!! Or resign but Trump must go now...
- Wildwood - Shame on the owners of the 9 week old Frenchie who was walking on the Wildwood boardwalk on New Years Day. You were bundled up and it was breezy and cold but your poor baby was shaking with no...
- Cape May - "Fundamentally Change America". Obama is back and Sleepy Joe is his puppet!!