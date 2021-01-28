Roy E. Salley, 93, peacefully left for heaven on January 24, 2021 at home in Wildwood Crest surrounded by his loved ones. He was a month shy of his 94th birthday. Roy was born in Jersey City, NJ to Roy & Alice Salley.Mr. Salley served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Signalman. After completing his training and very soon after his 18th birthday, he deployed to the (Western) Pacific theatre on a Landing Ship Tank (LST), which brought troops and equipment to hotspots such as Guam, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He and his shipmates were scheduled to participate in the invasion of the Japanese mainland but thankfully the Japanese surrender avoided that. By war’s end, he was awarded the WWII Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the Occupation Service Medal. He arrived safely at his boyhood home in June of 1946 and was honorably discharged from service.He spent his professional career in the U.S. Postal Service starting as a clerk in 1948 and eventually retiring as Postmaster of Rutherford, NJ and neighboring towns after 48 years of service. After raising his family in West Paterson, NJ, upon retirement he split his time between the beloved family home in Wildwood Crest and his newly constructed dream home in Palm Coast, FL. When the snowbird lifestyle became too difficult, he moved back full time to Wildwood Crest. He loved taking morning walks on the beach with his wife Nancy. Roy enjoyed many fabulous trips on his bucket list including Pebble Beach, CA, Ireland, Italy and France to name a few.His is predeceased by his parents Roy and Alice Salley, his twin brother Burton Salley, sister Jean Oltar and Daughter-in-law Karen Salley. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Salley of Wildwood Crest; sons Roy Salley of Diamond Beach, NJ; Wayne Salley (Diane) of Pittstown, NJ; Scott Salley (Amy) of Huntersville, NC and his daughter Kim Salley (Jim Watkins) of Wildwood Crest, NJ. He was also blessed with grandchildren Roy Salley (Tonya), Shaun Salley (Kimberly), Colleen Salley, Drew Salley, Kevin Salley, Erin Salley Conley (Evan) and Matthew Salley. He will also be missed by his great grandchildren Becca, Morgan, Henry & Ava.Due to covid-19 private service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Evoy Funeral Home at www.evoyfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Wildwood Crest Volunteer Ambulance Corp. The Salley family would like to extend their gratitude to the many people at Holy Redeemer for their caring support and to the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Corp and Wildwood Crest Police Dept for their many visits and true compassion.
