DOONAN, DIANE D.

Diane D Doonan (nee Carroll) “Nan”- age 74, of North Wildwood, passed away surrounded with her loving family by her side, on December 11, 2021. Born November 7th, 1947 to Helen and Clarence (Cal) Carroll in Margaret Mace Hospital in North Wildwood, NJ. She grew up enjoying her days at the beach. She graduated from Wildwood Catholic in 1965. Nan loved the time she spent with her children and grandchildren whether it was sleep overs, beach days, boardwalk nights, Disney trips or winning at May Eye. She retired from Coastline Insurance Agency to spend her winters in Ft. Lauderdale hanging at the pool and winning at the casino. She is Predeceased by her parents; and her sons Charlie and Tommy. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband Tom, her children, Bill & Linda, Chris, Jackie & John. Her grandchildren Zach, Eiren, and Katie. She is survived by her brother Gene, sister in laws, Rita, Dottie and Kelly, and her best friend Kathie Martinnelli. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Friday Dec. 17th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 11am. Interment is private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
