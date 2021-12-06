AXELSSON, ELSA HARRIET

Elsa Harriet Axelsson age 91 of Erma passed away peacefully on Friday December 3, 2021 with her family by her side. Elsa was a Swedish immigrant who came to this country with her husband Harry in August of 1954 and settled in Cape May. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom is where “eye has not seen nor ear has heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him” Soon enough we will all be together again and it will be perfect. Elsa was preceded in death by her husband Harry (2014) and son Dennis (1952). She is survived by five children; Lars (Darlene), Tory (Bo Magnusson), Karen, Dan (Carina) and Tina (Ron Nickerson); 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous other relatives and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday December 8, 2021 at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma where relatives and friends may call from 9:30- 11:00 AM. Burial is private. Contributions in her name can be made to The Billy Graham Evangelical Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
