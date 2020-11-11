ANDREWS, MARY SUZANNE "Sue", 90, of Ocean City, November 5, 2020.
- Villas - A quote for the Trump supporters: "We fight, get beat, rise and fight again...We retreat when we need to only to rise again" - General George Washington c.1777.
- North Wildwood - To the folks who think Wildwood High should be closed, here is some truth. My son is a student. The teachers and staff do an amazing job educating our kids. Just look at how many very successful...
- Cape May Court House - I'm sure most who voted for legal marijuana don't use it but realized that if you wanted it you could get it with no problem. Now it's good to know that when bought ,the money will go...
- Avalon - My wife is having surgery and the hospital won’t let me be with her because of Covid. She is old and alone. However, a restaurant is having a four day wedding event with over 200 people. People from...
- Seaville - Here is the first line from Obama's letter to Trump after his win: Dear Mr. President -Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of...