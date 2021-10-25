NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WATSON, WILLIAM H., 69, of Cape May Court House, October 20, 2021. He worked as a broker for Diller Fisher Realty.

