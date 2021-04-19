NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John “Jack” A. Fletcher, 82, of Wildwood, formerly of Folsom, PA, and an area resident since 1990, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jack was born in Darby, PA, to the late John Albert and Catherine (nee Snyder) Fletcher. He worked for many years as a foreman for Sun Oil until he retired and also worked as a bartender at Firehouse Tavern in Wildwood. Jack enjoyed fishing and crabbing and was a state champion dart shooter. He is preceded by his parents, his wife Shirley Ann Fletcher, and his two daughters Christine Fletcher and Deborah Dunhour. He is survived by his children: John (Beth) Fletcher; Kathy (Jim) Klecko and Donna Fletcher, 9 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, his brother: William Fletcher, and his dog Poncho. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 am on Friday, April 23 rd at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May; where friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Contributions can be made in Jacks memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

