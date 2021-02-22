KAY, GLENN C.

Glenn C. Kay of Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 with Judy by his side. Glenn was preceded in death by his father Former State Senator Robert Kay, Esq., his mother Adalene Whitesel Kay, his brother Stewart F. (Skip) Kay, Esq., and his best friend Calvin J. Booth, Jr. Glenn is survived by his companion of twenty-nine years Judy Booth Wilgus, his sister Patricia Lenza, his sister-in-law Joanne Kay, Esq., and his caregiver Tracey. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and loved fishing and boating. For 46 years, Glenn was a lifetime member of the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896. Glenn joined Boy Scout Troop 72 in Wildwood Crest, NJ. In 1960, he earned the Eagle Scout Award. In 1964, Glenn graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and attended Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, PA and Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. Glenn was selected for the “Outstanding Young Men of America” in 1963. He was a long-time member of the Wildwood Jaycees and served as their president in 1972-73. For 14 years, Glenn served on the Board of Trustees of the First Baptist Church in Wildwood. Glenn was the owner of Beecher Kay Realty Company in Wildwood and held licenses in NJ as a Real Estate Broker, Insurance Broker, and Real Estate Agent. Funeral Service 1 PM with a viewing from 12 noon to 12:45 pm on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Burial in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery , Lower Township, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
