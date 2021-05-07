MCDONALD, MARY ELLEN

Mary Ellen McDonald, 68, of Englewood Fl, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2021, with her three children by her side. Mary was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Aunt and Sister. Survived by seven children,Terry Jarbeck (James), Maggie McFadden (Derrick), Michael Bradley (Jenny), and Jimmy Bradley (Lisa) Dennis (James), Johnny, Frankie and eleven grandchildren Zach, Serena, Audriana, Mike Jr. James, Anthony, and James, Ryan, Andrew, Kurt and Arti. And three great grandchildren. Ayla Marie, Sayvon Jr. and Artemis. She is survived by four sisters, Sharon, Barbara (Ziggy) Patty and Dorothy as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces, nephews and many friend’s. Mary was a strong sassy woman, made you laugh, and was one of a kind. Mary was immensely proud of her grandkids and leaves behind beautiful memories that we will cherish forever.Memorial Service to be held on June 5, 2021 at the Crest Community Church located at 5901 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood Crest NJ 08260 from 10 am to 12 pm. All our welcome to attend to honor our mother's memory.
