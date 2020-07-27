WILLIAMS, NANCY LEE

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nancy Lee Williams, age 75, of Villas, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Nancy was born in Pottsville, PA, to the late Gerald and Roxanne (nee Martz) Hauptly. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree and was employed as a Registered Nurse for 42 years at the University of Pennsylvania until her retirement in 2008. Nancy is survived by her loving husband Henry E. Williams, her son Mark (Melissa) Williams and her daughter Tracey DeBlasio, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters. Services will be private and condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of NANCY WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.