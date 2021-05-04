FINK, WALTER T.

Walter T. Fink, (73) of Del Haven, NJ passed away peacefully at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia on 26 Apr 2021 with his family by his side. He is survived by his son Christopher (Amy), grandchildren Kayla and Jake of Audubon, PA, daughter Jennifer (Todd) Schoenwalder, and grandsons, Zachary, Benjamin, and Owen of Villas, NJ. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Heidi) of Williamstown, NJ, sisters Barbara Tapply of Stuart, FL, Helen Fink of Rio Grande, NJ and sister-in-law, Barbara Fink of Ellicott City, MD in addition to a large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Dorothy and an older brother, Frederick A Fink, Jr in 2019.Walt was born on 6 Aug 1947 in Swainton, NJ to the late Frederick Arthur Fink, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Redden. Shortly after his birth, his parents and 4 siblings moved to Stone Harbor, NJ where he spent the rest of childhood. He graduated from MTHS in Cape May County in 1965 where he played and excelled in varsity basketball. He met his future wife, Sandra Jean Clarke at the age of 15 in Stone Harbor and they married soon after his college graduation from Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, North Carolina in 1969. He worked as computer programmer for Unisys (formerly Sperry-Burroughs) and would remain with them until his retirement and return to Cape May County. He loved spending time with his family, traveling around the world while at Unisys, working around the house, fishing, and working on his computer. Walt was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was incredibly unselfish by always putting others first and will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be planned later in the year when family can travel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made out to the American Heart Association.
