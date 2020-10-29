FALLON, JAMES J. "JIM"

James J. “Jim” Fallon, 73, of North Cape May, NJ, died Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. Son of the late James and Anna Fallon, Jim was a 1964 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School (PA). His love of fishing and hunting made him a true outdoorsman. He was the chef at Two Mile Restaurant for many years. Jim is dearly missed and forever loved by his wife, Joyce Fallon; siblings, Kathleen Haughney, Thomas Fallon, and Richard Fallon; nieces and nephews. For those who wish, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America through Jim’s memorial page at www.inmemof.org/jim-fallon for convenience and acknowledgment purposes. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

