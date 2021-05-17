O'BRIEN, ANNE "NANCY"

Anne "Nancy" O'Brien passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home Thursday, May 13th at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Charles T. O'Brien, Sr., Nancy is predeceased by her oldest son, Charles T. O'Brien, Jr. She is lovingly remembered by her children Ann (Donald dec.2007), Susan, Paul (Niki) and her daughter-in-law Danette. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren; Chip (Jen), Dan (Jaime), Kasey, Caitlin (John), Logan, Regan and Avery. She will also be remembered by 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930. As she tells it, it was snowing, she was breech, and the doctor was drunk. She was born into this world a fighter and kept that attitude to the end. Nancy began working for Bell Telephone in 1946 and continued working there until she started her family. In 1968, with three kids in tow Nancy and her husband Chuck moved to North Wildwood, NJ which she lovingly called " God's Country." After several years Nancy and Chuck added to their family with another son. Nancy lived on 24th Street in North Wildwood for 52 years and loved every minute of it, especially her front porch. In later years Nancy began attending activities at the North Wildwood Rec. She loved the Senior Center and all of her friends there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 21st at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood at 11am. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ where she will rest in peace next to her loving husband. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Senior Center at the North Wildwood Rec. Make checks payable to the North Wildwood Senior Center ( Nancy O'Brien in the memo). Send donations to 900 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
