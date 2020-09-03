NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Frederick W. Hettenbach, age 85, of Cape May Courthouse and formerly Springfield NJ, passed away peacefully in his home on August 30, 2020. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie, and survived by children Gail (Chris) Hartnett, Nancy (Don Jr.) Embs, and Wayne (Kelly) Hettenbach; grandchildren Cassandra and Alaina Hartnett, Jason and Jeremy (Molly) Embs, Tanner and Alexander Hettenbach; and great-granddaughter, Mikaela Embs.Graveside visitation will be held on September 10, from 10:00-10:45 am, followed by a memorial service at 10:45 am at Cold Spring Cemetery in Cape May. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

