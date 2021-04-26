JOHNSON, GLADIOLA

Gladiola Johnson, 76, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Born in Whiteville, NC, she was one of fourteen children of the late James and Geneva Boyd Freeman. She is survived by her children, Gina (Brian) Evans, Patricia Johnson, Kellina (Herman) Seney, Allison Johnson, Kelly Johnson, and Anthony (Pamela) Johnson; her companion, Kenneth Hayward; her brothers, James Freeman, Clinton Freeman, and Kelly Freeman; her sisters, Betty Ann Toney, Carrie Ford, Denise Freeman, Kathleen Matthews, Katherine Ginyard, Doris Freeman, and Adelle Greene; her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and her dog, Ebony. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kelly Johnson, and her siblings, Floyd Freeman, Rachel Freeman, and Calvin Freeman.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
