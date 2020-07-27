William Repp, 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died on July 24, 2020 after a long illness. He was a loving husband to Grace Pettengill Repp who also recently died. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. William was born September 13, 1930 and grew up on Long Island NY. He attended McBurney Preparatory School in Manhattan and attended the University of the South and New York University. William had a long career in business at RT Vanderbilt Holding Company and at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. William was most proud of his own business he started in 1989, Soundview Electronics. Soundview Electronics was a retail establishment located for many years in Teaneck NJ and then later in Ridgewood NJ. Soundview Electronics specialized in Residential and Commercial Audio-Visual design and installation. William retired in 2004 to Cape May Court House, NJ. William was very active his entire life in the Episcopal Church.William had no children but leaves behind many dear friends and surrogate family members including his godsons Gary Spraker and John Spraker; Dr. Sandra Dalton, Claudia Smith, and Merritt Lerely. Surviving family include his sister-in-law Margaret Thorpe (George) of Spencer NY; her nephews Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Fairport, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her great nephews and niece Branden Thorpe (Nikki Neese), Trevor Thorpe, Laurie Pincus (Peter), and Tim Thorpe (Meghan); and her great-great niece and nephews Evelyn and Britton Pincus and Ellis Thorpe.William and Grace were devoted members of Saint Mary’s EpiscopalChurch in Stone Harbor NJ. A memorial service will be held there at a later date.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Crash Victims ID'd
- Lower Man Dies From COVID-19 Complications
- County's Up 7 Cases; N. Wildwood Man Dies from Coronavirus
- County Loses 2 Residents to Coronavirus; 12 New Cases Added to Total
- Protesters Walk Wildwoods Boardwalk Demanding End to Racial Injustice
- Cape May County to Open Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
- N. Jersey Man Rescues Man From Drowning Off Wildwood Beach
- County's Cases Rise by 10
- Appeals Court Upholds Search Warrant in North Wildwood
- County Reports 12 New Cases on Last Saturday of July
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Middle Township Schools in hybrid mode for the school year. REALLY?????? Parents now have to change their schedules to work around the school district.
- Stone Harbor - To those that think people will stay longer in Stone Harbor this year because no schools will be open.You forget one thing. There was no school open early in the spring and they did not show up till...
- North Wildwood - Would the person who found part of a necklace on the ground at the Anglesea Pub on Friday night July 24tht between 8 and 10 PM, please return it by dropping it off at the pub. It has sentimental...
- Cape May - In response to middle township school number 2 : Just I office personnel is closed for 2 weeks. That would be 3 secretaries, assistant principal,And the principal all custodian and maintenance will...
- Avalon - Seeing this sign popping up all over CMC. It reads.... "We need a leader, not a tweeter". Couldn't agree more.