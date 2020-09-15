Irene Gallignano, 87 of Enfield, CT beloved wife of the late Louis “Buddy’ Gallignano, entered into eternal peace on September 12, 2020 at home. Irene was born in New York City, New York - the daughter of Nicolas and Elvira Palmieri.She was raised in New York City, graduated from Mattatuck Community College in 1985 with a Degree in Nursing and was employed at Danbury Hospital for over 20 years. She loved cooking, the casino and cards.Irene is survived by her three sons, Louis Gallignano and partner Elaine Davis-Diaz of Miami FL; Mitchell Gallignano, Sr and his wife Marybeth of West Haven, CT; Ciro A Gallignano, Sr and his wife Christina of East Windsor, CT; and her daughter Louise Gallignano and partner Bill Gerner of Enfield, CT; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Services will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, NJ 08204 on Saturday September 19, 2020. Condolences received atwww.EvoyFuneral Home.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 Injured as Beach Patrol, Firefighters Rescue 4 Off North Wildwood Beach
- Recent Report Highlights Pagans Motorcycle Club Violence
- Homeowners Using Too Much Water Could Face Fines
- County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases
- Public Urged to be Aware of New Telephone Scam
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 10-16, 2020
- Video Showing Bar Owned by Mayor Not Following COVID-19 Rules Draws Comment
- Delaware, Maryland Re-added to State's Travel Advisory List
- County Reports 6 New Community Cases, 3 Non-resident Cases
- County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, 0 Deaths
Videos
- Dennisville - I think it’s upsetting you have to drive so many miles just to register your new vehicle and get tags when there’s a motor vehicle agency so much closer but they don’t do registration or tags.
- Erma - The people who create Trump’s campaign ads should really do a little fact checking before they broadcast their false accusations toward Biden. He never said he supported abortion up to the 9th month...
- West Wildwood - To the Democrats complaining about Trump properties making seven million from his campaign and the RNC. Trump has contributed over 61 million dollars to his campaign and the RNC. Do the math. I’m...
- Wildwood - Libraries need to be open
- North Cape May - I am wishing for a life to be given to those who visit where I work and purposely look for workers who may have their nose slightly exposed behind their face mask or may have discretly cut a slim...