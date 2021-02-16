WILLIAMS, JAMES "Fiddy", 68, of Cape May, January 25, 2021. He has been a life-long resident of Cape May.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- State ABC May Revoke Wildwood Restaurant’s Liquor License for Covid Violations
- Couple Arrested After Child Abuse Investigation
- Plans to Fill Former Pier One Building Advance
- To Those Still Flying a Trump Flag
- Police Arrest Cape May Men in Connection with Bank Robberies
- Indictments Filed Feb. 9
- Cape May Man Faces Cyber Harassment Charges
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Feb. 11
- Middle Woman Dies from Covid; 49 New Cases Reported
- Hotel, Motel Group Opposes Beach Tags in Wildwood Towns
Videos
- North Cape May - No one seems to remember all the deaths and destruction that the democrats incited telling them to go to restaurants, gas stations, parks, and mall and get in their faces. Trump said, and I repeat,...
- Villas - People of Lower Township,mainly the Villas,lets unite,and insist that the new Township Manager,and the Mayor, implement a new zero tolerance law on dirt bikes, quads, go-carts.Get stoped and caught...
- North Wildwood - Ted Cruz, a juror in Trump's impeachment trial, said he advised Trump's lawyers and told them they'd 'already won' their case
- North Wildwood - I believe a church should be allowed to spend money however they want. However, The United Methodist Church of North Wildwood is spending money to have a "HOMELESS JESUS" statue built and...
- Middle Township - My deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Cape May County Zoo for the loss of Himani, the snow leopard. She was such a beautiful animal and is a loss to everyone.