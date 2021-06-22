BINGHAM, ROBERT F. "Bob", 87, of North Cape May, June 19, 2021. He served in the US Air Force and was a member of the Parish of St. John Neumann.
- North Cape May - Where you have the most armed citizens in America, you have the lowest violent crime rate. Where you have the worst gun control, you have the highest crime rate. {Ted Nugent}
- Philadelphia - The 43 year old Cape May Counselman and real estate agent was set up by a bunch of women. Time will tell when the truth comes out. Innocent until guilty! People in the area know what is going on!
- Cape May - To the "Beach Tag are illegal Spouter'. Did you ever ask the costs to operate the beaches, ie cost of life guards, daily sand cleaning, EMT, Fire & Police services, trash collection,...
- North Wildwood - It’s time to get people back to work. Too many businesses are looking for help but can’t compete with the government handouts. Why work when you make more not working? I only collected once after...
- Dennisville - New boat$ for the DRBA? Given their past track record, this ought to be interesting. How long before the new ones are sunk as artificial reefs because they are unable to sail because it's too...