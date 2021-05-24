SIMONE, MARGARET

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Margaret “Peg” Simone (nee Bates), 88, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away after a long illness on May 19, 2021 in Cape May County.Peg was born in Camden, NJ to Michael and Margaret Bates on February 20, 1933. In her younger years, she worked as a fashion model and later as a travel agent. She was a very talented artist and met with success early in her career with her oil paintings while living in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and continued as an award-winning artist throughout her life in New Jersey. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family, oil and watercolor painting, and reading.Peg is survived by her two sons, Richard Simone of Millville, NJ and Michael Simone of Havre de Grace, Maryland; three grandchildren, Thomas, Richard (Ricky), and Elizabeth; daughters-in-law, Susan and Paula, and nieces Linda and Dee-Dee.She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Angelo and Angeline Simone; her beloved husband of 37 years, Richard Simone; her brother, George Bates, and her grandson, Evan Simone.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 1801 North US 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.The family wishes to extend its gratitude to all those that provided support to Peg over the past few years which resulted in her ability to remain happily in her home.Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.