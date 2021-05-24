SIMONE, MARGARET

Margaret “Peg” Simone (nee Bates), 88, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away after a long illness on May 19, 2021 in Cape May County.Peg was born in Camden, NJ to Michael and Margaret Bates on February 20, 1933. In her younger years, she worked as a fashion model and later as a travel agent. She was a very talented artist and met with success early in her career with her oil paintings while living in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and continued as an award-winning artist throughout her life in New Jersey. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family, oil and watercolor painting, and reading.Peg is survived by her two sons, Richard Simone of Millville, NJ and Michael Simone of Havre de Grace, Maryland; three grandchildren, Thomas, Richard (Ricky), and Elizabeth; daughters-in-law, Susan and Paula, and nieces Linda and Dee-Dee.She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Angelo and Angeline Simone; her beloved husband of 37 years, Richard Simone; her brother, George Bates, and her grandson, Evan Simone.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 1801 North US 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.The family wishes to extend its gratitude to all those that provided support to Peg over the past few years which resulted in her ability to remain happily in her home.Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- CMCo Detective Charged with Conducting Unauthorized Investigation into Crash Involving Relative
- Indictments Filed May 18
- Narcotic Production Facility Discovered at Wildwood Apartment Building
- Weed Laws Sweep County; Know the Rules This Summer
- CORRECTED: Clem Mulligan Sports Complex Contract Tabled
- Covid Update: County Reports 4 Deaths in 4 Days
- Middle Adopts Shopping Cart Containment Ordinance
- South 9 Bar and Grille Grand Opening
- State Police Site Lists 65 Registered Sex Offenders in CMCo
- NJ to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate, Other Covid-related Restrictions
Videos
- Wildwood - Complaining about smoking and drinking on the boardwalk is a waste of time. Everyone disrespects the cops, provokes them while filming them. Do you think a class 2 making $14 an hour or even a full...
- North Wildwood - With Cape May County having a Covid-19 Vaccination rate of about 60% and the influx of tourists that the Wildwoods gets from who knows where, I can't wait to watch people acting like the virus...
- Villas - Dog ownership has exploded. Just wait until dog food prices go up.
- Upper Township - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday of harboring anti-White racism and called for her to step down over her remarks this week about the city...
- Rio Grande - What is Middle really teaching our kids?