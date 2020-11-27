NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Peter Francis McKeon, age 78, of Rio Grande and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Peter served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, was a plumber by trade and was also a counselor at Cape Counseling. He was an avid fisherman who traveled all over the world, was a marathon runner and enjoyed aerobics classes, and was a member of the Seashore Church of the Nazarene. Peter was predeceased by his parents, John and Kathleen McKeon, his son Peter L. McKeon, his sister Kathleen Mullen and his brother John McKeon. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Kelly (Brian) Preski and his 2 Grandchildren; Dennis and Lauren Preski. A memorial service will be held for Peter at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May, on Monday, December 7 at 11am, friends may call from 10am to 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Travis Mannion Foundation, 164 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901 and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

