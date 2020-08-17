MILLER, DORIS

Doris Miller passed away peacefully August 10, 2020. She joined her son, Earl Miller, who passed away June 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Doris and her son Earl, at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Post Office Box 2421, Cape May, New Jersey 08204.I will hold you in myheart until I can holdyou in heaven.

