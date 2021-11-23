HAGGINS, JR., EUGENE, 83 Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAGGINS, JR., EUGENE, 83, of Cape May Court House, November 14, 2021. He served in the US Army. To plant a tree in memory of HAGGINS JR. EUGENE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Inside Delsea Drive HomeChick-fil-A Rumors UnfoundedMurphy Announces $75M for SchoolsDaylight Fireball May Have Dropped Rocks in Court HouseDomino’s Pizza 1st in Line for Route 9 BuildingLower Resident Seeks Help with ‘Aggressive’ CoyotesIndictments Filed Nov. 16Demolitions Proceed on Pacific AvenueN. Wildwood OKs Bubba’s Liquor Store License TransferW. Wildwood Police Officer Faces Burglary, Other Charges, Prosecutor Says VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - Can someone versed in the Faulkner Act explain to Councilwoman Sheehan she is not the City Manager and should not be involved in Budget Meetings with Department Heads. Cape May - As a response to the Spouter about the Elmira street lot....Do you watch city council meetings??? The parking spots are happening! You are just ignorant to the facts.... Court House - All residents of Cape May County should read An Island Out of Time. All about Smith Island in the Chesapeake, and how the rising seas are claiming it. It's coming. Wildwood - OK, enough of how much our Police Chief is making. He doesn't care and he is not giving it back. Here is what I want to know. I see endless pictures of big box store shoppers dressed in... Stone Harbor - I have to admit I wasn’t laughing when I wrote the spout about rising taxes, and sky high increase in beach tag fees. A quick FYI, this past season was the most profitable beach tag revenue in years... More Spouts Local Sports +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Wildwood Crest Recreation 2021 Summer Basketball Results - Week 6 Updated Aug 19, 2021 Photo Galleries +7 N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 By John Harkins N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 +6 Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Photos by Collin Hall Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures +6 Lower Holds 9/11 Ceremony, Honors Fallen Firefighter Press Release Lower Holds 9/11 Ceremony, Honors Fallen Firefighter Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 11-24-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 11-24-2021 Special Publications Veteran's Day Section 2021 e-Edition Veteran's Day Section 2021