Patricia M. Corcoran, 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away December 7, 2021. Pat was born in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Corcoran. She was a proud graduate of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Pat worked as a dedicated customer service representative for Bell Telephone Company and Verizon for over 40 years, while residing in Glenolden, PA. Pat loved the shore and summered in Avalon, NJ, before permanently moving to the shore in 2018. Pat and her partner, Joe Brown, enjoyed spending time with an extended group of friends with whom they shared many social events. Pat was a member of several groups, including the Stone Harbor Yacht Club, Garden Club, and Women’s Civic Club. She was very active in the Four Seasons of Stone Harbor community and served on its social committee. Pat was an extremely generous and caring friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She also loved animals, especially her beloved Bridget, Nutsy, and Jodi.Pat is survived by her life partner, Joe Brown, and his sister, Donna Earnest of Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul’s Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s name may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, or the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
