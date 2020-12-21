WILLIAMS, MARK J.

Mark J Williams, 64, of Cape May, NJ and formerly of Chester Springs and Greensburg, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep the evening of Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1956, to the late Charles and Madeline Williams in Greensburg, PA. He is deeply grieved by his devoted wife Helen (nee Weller). He is mourned by his children Jonathan, Michael, and Gregory Williams and Kelly (Cody) Colaw, and stepchildren Jacqueline, Rachael, and Jared Lieberman. Mark will be dearly missed by his family in Greensburg, especially his brothers Chuck (Jerrilynn) and David (Terri) Williams and sisters Margo (John) Houck and the late Darla (Lou) Grkman. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.Mark was a 1974 alumnus of Greensburg Salem Senior High School and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Mark had a very successful career at IBM, SAP, and for the last 20 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.Mark loved spending time with his wife and large family. Having recently retired to Cape May, NJ, Mark and Helen’s greatest joy was having their children with them. Mark was the most proud and loving father. He enjoyed dining out, traveling, and eating great meals at home. Mark was a true, loyal friend whom greatly relished life, especially at his lake house in Deep Creek Lake, MD. He enjoyed socializing, boating, and snowmobiling. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s name to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cape May, NJ.
