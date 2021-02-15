OTTER, RICHARD R.

Richard R. Otter, age 37 of Charlotte, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Rich was a life-long area resident of Cape May County, only recently moving to the Charlotte area. He graduated from Cape Christian Academy before graduating from Cape May Technical School. Rich then went on to attend courses at Morning Star University in Fort Mill, SC, as a theology major. After he returned home, he became a manager at Cape Counseling, now Acenda Counseling. Rich also was a good friend to many and a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church Worship Team. He was a gifted musician, playing the guitar, bass guitar, keyboard, and composing original pieces of music. Rich was a fabulous gourmet cook and loved cooking for others. He also loved classic cars and working on them. Richard is survived by his parents, Larry and Deborah Otter, brother Steven Otter, and sister Christen (Benjamin) McGuire. A memorial service for Richard will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. A calling hour will be held immediately prior to service from 10am – 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. If you would like to show love to Richard's family during this time, please visit the Go Fund Me website. https://gofund.me/ec921601

