PENNELLO, EDNA, 87, of Tuckahoe, March 31, 2021.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Dies After Falling into Septic Tank at Erma Campground
- N. Wildwood Man Charged with Attempted Human Trafficking of a Child
- Indictments Filed March 30
- Cape Regional Reports Increase in Younger Covid Patients
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 45 New Cases Reported
- Wildwood Man Dies from Covid; 14 New Cases Reported
- Motor Vehicle Crash Closes Portion of Breakwater, Fishing Creek Roads
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 24 New Cases Reported
- 2 Medevaced Following Dennis Motor Vehicle Crash
- Middle to Join Municipalities Forbidding Public Marijuana Smoking
Videos
- Wildwood Crest - Half of Republicans believe the insurrection was a non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists, and 6 in 10 believe the election was stolen from Trump. This is why we need to...
- Cape May county - I agree with the spouter stating that music his grandson was exposed to is a bad influence for anybody. When I hear it at a community pool I protest and tell them more kids are here than adults. If...
- Lower Township - Dr. Fauci just said in an interview that he’s too busy to be worrying about the people coming over the Mexican Border with covid. What is that telling those vaccinated ,that we still have to wear two...
- Villas - Let's clean up the streets .This town has trash everywhere. Why doesn't the county do something.When I was a kid we would organize beach and road Clean up. Have some respect for your...
- Ocean View - Unfortunately on Easter Sunday while driving to see family in Burlington County, along the way I encountered some of the most repulsive drivers with an attitude in my 57 years. There were 4 "...