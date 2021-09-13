Robert Barto (“Bruce”), age 63 of Villas, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Formerly of Upper Darby, PA, Bruce was a graduate of Upper Darby Senior High School (1977) and has been an area resident since 1988. He was a life member and vice president of Black Sheep Motorcycle Club with whom he enjoyed riding his Harley Trike. He was a dedicated 33-year employee at Sea Gear Marine Supply in Cape May, where he was well respected and loved. Bruce enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, watching sports, and was a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan. He also enjoyed sport cars, especially his 1996 SS Camaro. He was also well known for his Christmas displays at his home.Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Carol, daughter Valerie Leidy and son Bruce Jr., his grandsons Justin and Luke who he adored, siblings Linda (Albert) Haske, Charles (Renee), and Barbara (Thomas) Colgan, many nieces and nephews, and dog Zoey.A funeral service for Bruce will be held at 12noon on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 10am – 12noon. Burial will be privately held. Contributions in Bruce’s memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Found in Whitesboro Believed to be Missing 18-year-old
- 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Strathmere Crash
- Cape May Scraps Early End to Outdoor Dining Flexibility
- Indictments Filed Sept. 7
- Cape May Settles Litigation with Lifeguard
- 4 Die From Covid; RT Drops Below 1.0
- Handgun Recovered After Home Invasion Robbery Investigation in Wildwood
- Ocean View Home Destroyed by Early-morning Fire
- Whitesboro Reunion Returns After Covid Canceled 2020 Event
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 16-22, 2021
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - A big thank you to those who placed flags along the curbs in Wildwood Crest for 9/11.
- Avalon - Pickleball saved my life!
- Wildwood Crest - A young lady shook her head and looked at me with disgust because I did not stop at the intersection she was crossing. The intersection was controlled by a light and she had a red signal....
- North Wildwood - I come down the shore every weekend and go to 15th and Hoffman Canal and sit on the dock and watch the boats go by. Every time I am there, there are police cars there. What is up with that ?
- Wildwood Crest - I join others in complaining about the derelict, vandalized and now graffitied white buildings ,west of the Rio Grande Ave. bridge. These present a dismal introduction to the Wildwoods for visitors....