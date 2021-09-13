NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Robert Barto (“Bruce”), age 63 of Villas, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Formerly of Upper Darby, PA, Bruce was a graduate of Upper Darby Senior High School (1977) and has been an area resident since 1988. He was a life member and vice president of Black Sheep Motorcycle Club with whom he enjoyed riding his Harley Trike. He was a dedicated 33-year employee at Sea Gear Marine Supply in Cape May, where he was well respected and loved. Bruce enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, watching sports, and was a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan. He also enjoyed sport cars, especially his 1996 SS Camaro. He was also well known for his Christmas displays at his home.Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Carol, daughter Valerie Leidy and son Bruce Jr., his grandsons Justin and Luke who he adored, siblings Linda (Albert) Haske, Charles (Renee), and Barbara (Thomas) Colgan, many nieces and nephews, and dog Zoey.A funeral service for Bruce will be held at 12noon on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 10am – 12noon. Burial will be privately held. Contributions in Bruce’s memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

