NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TALLARICO, MARY ("Winnie"), of Cape May, August 7, 2021. She worked at the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center.

To plant a tree in memory of MARY TALLARICO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.