Garry Wayne Mathis, age 71, of Villas, NJ, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born in Mayville, NJ to the late John Mathis and the late Anna Johnson Mathis. Garry served in the US Army. He was employed as a talented hydraulic mechanic for numerous companies throughout his lifetime. He was an avid cook, a member of the Fishing Club as well as the Elks Lodge, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a handyman who enjoyed fixing and making things. Garry is predeceased by his parents, brothers Stanford and Jackie Mathis, and six sisters Phyllis, Lois, Tony, Nancy, Carol and Clara. Left to cherish his memory are his children David (Tobey) Mathis, Jodi Landsdowne and Garry W. Mathis, Jr., stepsons Michael (Lois) Giuffrida and Charles (Connie) Brown, grandchildren David Jr., Katelyn, Darren, Brianna, Kayla, Maya, Michael, Gemma, Harper and Beckham, sisters Cheryl (William) Trimarco, Olive Silversmith and Vicki Keun Beckmann and his friend and companion Patricia Harrington Finkbeiner. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring, details to follow. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

