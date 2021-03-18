NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vernon T Miller, Jr. age 71 of Cape May Court House passed away on March 17, 2021. Vern was the retired owner of Miller's Mobile Marine Service and a devoted member of New Life Church for over thirty years. He will be sorely missed by his wife Lorraine, his son Chris (Christina) of Florida, and his church family. Vern was known for his heart to serve others, for his compassion, and for his sense of humor, especially his story telling. A celebration of Vern's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

