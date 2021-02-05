NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Geoffrey Andrew Carr, 72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Born on November 28, 1948 to Herbert (deceased) and Peg Hayes, Geoffrey grew up in a large household of four brothers and two sisters: David, Christopher, Matthew, Michael, Beverly, and Michelle. While growing up, he obtained his Eagle Scout Badge and went on to join the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, he was an engineer on a nuclear sub in the South Pacific. After leaving the U.S. Navy, Geoffrey went on many adventures to include marrying his first wife Elaine, becoming a commercial fisherman, and then owning and operating his own sawmill. His union with Elaine resulted in two children, Steven (Tracey) Carr and Heather (Phillip) Johnson. Another grand adventure was when he married Catherine Siner. That union resulted with gaining another son, Timothy (deceased). Out of his children, he was blessed to have two grandsons, Rhine Siner and Andrew Johnson. Geoffrey always had a positive attitude, singing and whistling through life. Geoffrey was a generous and caring man, always helping his siblings and mother and anyone else he thought needed it.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

