EVANS, ELVIN JR

Elvin Evans Jr was born June 20, 1956 in Newark NJ to the late Elvin Evans Sr and Emma G Evans. Elvin Jr went home to be with the Lord September 3, 2021. He grew up attending school in Scotch Plains, NJ. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy in 1974 and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1978.He moved to Cape May County and married Bonnie “his heart and special lady” 21 years ago. He enjoyed life with his wife and her children and grandkids. He adored and cherished the grandkids, they called him “Pop Pop Elvin". He worked various jobs throughout life but expressed real joy having his CDL license; working for Active Day Center in Cape May Courthouse NJ. He was a driver for seniors at the center until he retired. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife Bonnie, siblings Charles and Kim, nieces Rachel and Kendra, grandnephews and grandnieces, Bonnie’s children Christina and Nicholas, Grandkids Isaiah, Joshua, John, Nicholas Jr, Adlihanna , and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who really knew him well.

