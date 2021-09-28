Elvin Evans Jr was born June 20, 1956 in Newark NJ to the late Elvin Evans Sr and Emma G Evans. Elvin Jr went home to be with the Lord September 3, 2021. He grew up attending school in Scotch Plains, NJ. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy in 1974 and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1978.He moved to Cape May County and married Bonnie “his heart and special lady” 21 years ago. He enjoyed life with his wife and her children and grandkids. He adored and cherished the grandkids, they called him “Pop Pop Elvin". He worked various jobs throughout life but expressed real joy having his CDL license; working for Active Day Center in Cape May Courthouse NJ. He was a driver for seniors at the center until he retired. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife Bonnie, siblings Charles and Kim, nieces Rachel and Kendra, grandnephews and grandnieces, Bonnie’s children Christina and Nicholas, Grandkids Isaiah, Joshua, John, Nicholas Jr, Adlihanna , and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who really knew him well.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Missing Boy Located
- Pennsylvania Woman Sues Morey's Piers
- Cape May Motel Controversy Continues
- Harbor Freight Tools Coming to Rio Grande
- Indictments Filed Sept. 21
- Beware of Calls from ‘Kelly Smith,’ CMCo Sheriff’s Office Urges
- Positive Covid Cases Reported at CMCo Schools
- N. Wildwood Updates Boardwalk Bicycle Hours
- Bicyclist Struck by Motor Vehicle in Middle; Driver Arrested
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 23-29, 2021
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Word throughout city hall is the chairman and all original members are not continuing. "That's the will"of the Cape May Beach Advisory Committee.
- Sea Isle City - While Biden is throwing money at everyone why doesn’t he work with Murphy,Booker and Menendez to eliminate the cap on our federal tax deduction.? New Jersey residents have their property tax...
- Villas - If I had only one wish, I would wish this pandemic made us have skin eruptions like Chicken Pox. Seeing pustules on someone’s forehead would give folks pause. Maybe even cause them to think...
- Villas - If I had only one wish, I would wish this pandemic made us have skin eruptions like Chicken Pox. Seeing pustules on someone’s forehead would give folks pause. Maybe even cause them to think...
- Cape May - I wanted to give a special shout out to all of the loud voices who object to every thing from outdoor dining to free jitneys but seem to have very little to say when it comes to a councilman pleading...