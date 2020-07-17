Judy Bunt (Siverson) Ph.D. of N. Cape May, NJ died on July 7, 2020 at 85 years old. She is survived by Kathe Bunt, Chel Miles (Perry), Chris Chalako (Tim), Niki Chalako (Ernie), Christin Danner (Hazel), Kate & Jim O’Neill (Danny, Sarah, Quinn & Iris), Art & Carol Silverman, family & friends. Professionally, Judy practiced as a Clinical Psychologist. She was a brilliant photographer and clever wordsmith. As an avid birder and a lifetime member of New Jersey Audubon Society, you may make a memorial or tribute donation in her memory here: https://community.njaudubon.org/page.aspx?pid=359
