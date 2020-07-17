NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Judy Bunt (Siverson) Ph.D. of N. Cape May, NJ died on July 7, 2020 at 85 years old. She is survived by Kathe Bunt, Chel Miles (Perry), Chris Chalako (Tim), Niki Chalako (Ernie), Christin Danner (Hazel), Kate & Jim O’Neill (Danny, Sarah, Quinn & Iris), Art & Carol Silverman, family & friends. Professionally, Judy practiced as a Clinical Psychologist. She was a brilliant photographer and clever wordsmith. As an avid birder and a lifetime member of New Jersey Audubon Society, you may make a memorial or tribute donation in her memory here: https://community.njaudubon.org/page.aspx?pid=359

