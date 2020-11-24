WEBSTER, HARRY, SR., 89, of Town Bank, November 22, 2020.. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
- Avalon - COVID-19 is deadlier than the flu. According to the Mayo clinic: COVID-19 is more contagious and spreads more quickly than the flu. Severe illness such as lung injury is more frequent with COVID-19...
- Cape May County - Stay home for the holidays or any traveling to different states and you will be in violation per law enforcement.
- Avalon - With Avalon's high taxes, at least have the trash collection system of Stone Harbor, where their taxes are 14% lower, and their trash collection system is 1000% better. Just do it! (Spout Off...
- Rio Grande - I would like to thank all the police officers and special units in all of Cape May County for the diligent work they do protecting the residents in my neighborhood, especially for clearing up the...
- Cape May - To the anti-mask people . Get over yourself and mask up!