NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COOK, MARY, 88, of Villas, November 29, 2021. She has been an area resident for 50 years.

To plant a tree in memory of MARY COOK, 88 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.