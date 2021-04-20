HANSTEIN, MARYELLEN

On Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, Maryellen Hanstein, passed away. Maryellen was born on September 8th, 1964.Maryellen was a loyal friend, a joy, and light to so many. Maryellen connected with people instantaneously. She loved big and loved deep. Maryellen was a single working mother who raised and loved her son with everything she had. She couldn’t wait to be “Mom Mom” to her newborn grandsons. Maryellen loved the simple things in life; sunbathing by the beach, and taking her beloved dog, Lola, for walks. She will be deeply missed by so many friends and family.Maryellen was preceded in death by her step father, Al Copson, her mother, Helen Bell, and her brother Daniel Dever. She is survived by her son John, his wife Abigail, her grandchildren Levi Daniel and Benjamin, her brother John Dever and his wife Patty, and several nieces and nephews Colleen, Danielle, and Danny Dever, Zachary and Caitlin Dever, and Michael Copson.A funeral service with luncheon to follow will be held on Monday, April 26th at The Lighthouse Church at 12 p.m.The Lighthouse Church is located at 1248 Route 9 South, CMCH, NJ, 08210As an expression of sympathy, donations, cards or condolences may be labeled “Hanstein Family” and mailed to The Lighthouse Church.
