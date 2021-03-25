Kathleen Ravenel Olson, age 51 of Rio Grande, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Born in Trenton and formerly of Bridgewater, Kathleen was a Cape May County resident for over 12 years. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Rider University (Class of 1992) with a BA in Business Management and was a varsity cheer leader. She went on to work as an instructor for computer training at UBS Warburg in NYC, and later loved working as a secretary at First Assembly of God Church where she was also a Sunday school teacher. Kathleen was a dedicated mother who loved spending time with her children, and also loved music and dancing. She is predeceased by her sister Courtney Sage. Kathleen is survived by her husband Dr. Peter Olson, children Caroline Olson and Luke Olson, stepdaughter Sara (Tim) Lynch, stepson Matthew Olson, grandson Zachary, parents Harry and Kathleen Ravenel, brother Harry (Mary) Ravenel and sister Jennifer Tullai (Barto), nephews Ryan Sage and Harry Ravenel IV, and niece Elizabeth Ravenel. A memorial service will be held at 11am on April 3, 2021 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May; viewing hour will be held prior to service from 10am – 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
